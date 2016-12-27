Kenya: Tusker Snap Up Vincent Omumbo, Paul Muchika as Club Gears Up for CAF Duty

Even before George "Best" Nsimbe is officially unveiled as Tusker coach, the sweeping changes he is expected to make have already began taking effect with two players earmarked for chopping.

The club has also signed two defenders to tighten the team's defence which soaked in 25 league goals in 30 appearances last term.

Central defenders Vincent Omumbo (Thika United) and Paul Muchika (Muhoroni Youth) have been brought on board at Tusker and will fight for positions alongside Eugene Asike, James Situma, Lloyd Wahome and Martin Kizza.

Daily Nation Sport has also learnt that veteran Ghanaian striker Stephen Owusu and Ugandan winger Robert Omunuk are set to be released from the club.

Nsimbe was recently handed the Tusker job taking over from his compatriot Paul Nkata who decamped to Bandari.

"We have officially signed Vincent Omumbo from Thika United and there are also some young players whom we want to bring on board," club CEO Charles Obiny said on Monday, adding that goalkeeper Bryne Omondi has been recalled from Agro Chemical where he was on a loan spell last term. Obiny was however evasive on the fate of Owusu and Omunuk.

Omondi replaces former Mathare United and AFC Leopards goalkeeper Martin Musalia, who is said to have left the club to find more playing time elsewhere.

"Right now we have not released anyone. We will have an official list in January. We are highly unlikely to drop players but loan them," he said.

Owusu's was a peripheral figure to Tusker's remarkable season that culminated in the brewers bagging a season double - the league title and the GOtv Shield - but his appearances were mainly from the bench while Omunuk also didn't command a lot of minutes on the pitch after his return to the club from Sony Sugar in June.

Tusker are rebuilding ahead of next year's busy campaign where they will fight for honours on five fronts - the Caf Champions League, the Cecafa Club Championship, league title, GOtv-Shield as well as the Kenyan Premier League Top 8.

KURIA, SHIKHALO JOIN RANGERS

Elsewhere, after securing a top four finish last term, Posta Rangers have added to their ranks midfielder Moses Kuria from Ulinzi Stars and goalkeeper Farouk Shikhalo.

Shikhalo featured prominently for Muhoroni Youth as they landed their first major Silverware after piping Gor Mahia 1-0 in the Top 8 final.

However, the difficulties endured by the players seem to be the driving force behind their exit. Shikhalo becomes the second high profile player to decamp the club after Paul Muchika.

Last term, a number of the clubs' players were locked in a tussle with the club's management on a number of issues forcing lead striker Wycliffe Ochomo to terminate his contract. The club also parted ways with coaches James 'Odijo' Omondi and John 'Bobby' Ogola under unclear circumstances.