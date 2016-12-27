26 December 2016

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Marsabit Central OCPD Abel Sande Found Dead

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — A probe is underway to find out the cause of death of the Marsabit Central Police Chief Abel Sande.

According to the Eastern regional Police Commander Gideon Amalla, Sande was found dead on Sunday evening in his house in Marsabit Town.

Amalla stated that it is not clear what caused the death but officials suspect a heart attack.

"He had failed to pick his calls and when the station commander went to check his house he found him dead in his bed," he said.

He stated that a post-mortem is scheduled to be conducted to establish the cause of the death.

He revealed that the late police boss had served at his current station for just one month.

Kenya

Pipeline Company Leaks U.S.$10 Million in Procurement Scams

The Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) is on the spot over decisions made by its board and senior management that have… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.