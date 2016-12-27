Kenya: Marsabit Central OCPD Abel Sande Found Dead

Nairobi — A probe is underway to find out the cause of death of the Marsabit Central Police Chief Abel Sande.

According to the Eastern regional Police Commander Gideon Amalla, Sande was found dead on Sunday evening in his house in Marsabit Town.

Amalla stated that it is not clear what caused the death but officials suspect a heart attack.

"He had failed to pick his calls and when the station commander went to check his house he found him dead in his bed," he said.

He stated that a post-mortem is scheduled to be conducted to establish the cause of the death.

He revealed that the late police boss had served at his current station for just one month.