26 December 2016

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Traders Count Losses After Fire Burns Stalls in Nyeri Town

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Joseph Wangui

Several traders in Nyeri Town are counting loses worth more than Sh10 million after fierce fire razed down their stalls on Sunday morning.

The 9am fire is said to have been caused by an electric fault in a wielding workshop before spreading to adjacent nine stalls and reduced them to ashes.

The stalls, made of steel iron sheets and timber, included furniture shops, automotive spare part centres, tyre shops and garages.

Nyeri Central Assistant County Commissioner John Marete said police are investigating the incident to ascertain the exact cause of the fire.

The traders blamed the county government emergency and disaster management team for late response saying the loss could have been avoided if fire fighters arrived on time.

"Fire fighters arrived when all the shops had been reduced to ashes.

"They did not help since nothing was salvaged. It is within town and very accessible," said John Maina, a trader who lost items worth Sh400,000.

"We watched helplessly as the fierce fire consumed our property.

"Members of the public struggled to put it off but did little due to the huge flames of fire," he added.

Mr Maina appealed to the county government to help the traders re-establish their businesses.

Kenya

Pipeline Company Leaks U.S.$10 Million in Procurement Scams

The Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) is on the spot over decisions made by its board and senior management that have… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.