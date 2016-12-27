Kenya: Traders Count Losses After Fire Burns Stalls in Nyeri Town

Several traders in Nyeri Town are counting loses worth more than Sh10 million after fierce fire razed down their stalls on Sunday morning.

The 9am fire is said to have been caused by an electric fault in a wielding workshop before spreading to adjacent nine stalls and reduced them to ashes.

The stalls, made of steel iron sheets and timber, included furniture shops, automotive spare part centres, tyre shops and garages.

Nyeri Central Assistant County Commissioner John Marete said police are investigating the incident to ascertain the exact cause of the fire.

The traders blamed the county government emergency and disaster management team for late response saying the loss could have been avoided if fire fighters arrived on time.

"Fire fighters arrived when all the shops had been reduced to ashes.

"They did not help since nothing was salvaged. It is within town and very accessible," said John Maina, a trader who lost items worth Sh400,000.

"We watched helplessly as the fierce fire consumed our property.

"Members of the public struggled to put it off but did little due to the huge flames of fire," he added.

Mr Maina appealed to the county government to help the traders re-establish their businesses.