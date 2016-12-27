Zambia: Luangeni MP Hails Fight Against Early Marriages, GBV

LUANGENI Member of Parliament (MP) Charles Zulu has disclosed that the fight against early marriages and Gender Based Violence (GBV) in his constituency is gaining momentum.

Mr Zulu who was flanked by Luangeni resident Joseph Chirwa said through the Luangeni Early Marriages Fighters over twelve girls and boys had been rescued from vice.

The former deputy minister of Energy said in Chipata that before the launch of campaign against early marriages by then first lady, Christine Kaseba which culminated into Luangeni Early Marriages Fighters, girls were being married off early.

Mr Zulu said issues of GBV had been in existence for a long time in Luangeni and that the Early Marriages Fighters were determined to reverse this trend.

He said children who are retrieved from marriage were being encouraged to go back to school.

He said he was happy that Paramount Chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni people was very supportive of the fight against early marriages and GBV in the area.

He said there was need for men and women from within the community to support the campaign.

Mr Zulu said he was committed to challenge negative norms that perpetuate GBV and child marriage in the society.

He said it was through such initiatives that meaningful change could be attained.

Mr Zulu said it was elating that one of the girls who was retrieved from an early marriage was now working in Lusaka for a Non Governmental Organisation (NGO).

He appealed for support from different organizations and the office of the First Lady for the campaign against GBV in Luangeni to be effective.