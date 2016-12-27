Tanzania: Tensions Mount in Zanzibar As Battle for Dimani Nears

Photo: VPO/Daily News

Zanzibar — The political temperature is rising here ahead of the Dimani parliamentary by-election on January 22, with CCM contestant Juma Ali Juma seeking to disqualify CUF's Abdul Razak Khatib.

On Friday, eleven contestants were cleared by the National Electoral Commission (NEC) to vie for a seat left vacant by Hafidh Ali Tahir who died recently.

However, CCM's Juma believes CUF's Khatib is not fit to run for the constituency.

Mr Juma had submitted to the office of the by-election returning officer a petition to disqualify Mr Khatib but his application was turned down. Aggrieved by the decision, Mr Juma decided to file an appeal over the weekend.

The returning officer for Unguja's West District, Ms Fatma Gharib Haji, yesterday confirmed the presence of the application, saying it was a second trial from Mr Juma.

"The (CCM) contestant filed his application earlier before the Friday clearance, but his arguments were thrown away for lack of merit, and we put our comments and that's why the CUF contestant was cleared," she said.

According to Ms Haji, the appeal would be forwarded to the office of NEC's Director of Elections, which has the mandate to deliberate on it. "I believe all parties have been informed of the new developments so that they can prepare all required documents to solve the case," she said.

CUF Election Coordinator Muhenene Said Rashid said the party was well prepared to legally handle the matter and they were in contact with the NEC.

"They (NEC) said there was no need to summon the contestants and only required some documents to be submitted. But, we have our lawyers ready should the case turn against us," he said.

According to Mr Rashid, some of the required documents are their contestant's birth certificate, education certificates and National ID.

Ten contestants are expected to vie for the seat. They are: Mr Juma (CCM), Mr Khatib (CUF), Mr Abdalla Kombo Khamis (Chaumma), Mr Ali Khamis Abdalla (NRA), Mr Abdulsamad Salum Ali (UMD), Mr Bakili Ali Omar (UPDP), Mr Issa Abdulrahman Abdulkadir (ADC), Mr Magwira Peter Agaton (DP), Mr Amour Haji Ali (Sau), Mr Hamad Mussa Yussuf (ACT), and Mr Pandu Haji Pandu (TLP).