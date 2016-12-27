Mauritius: President of the Republic Calls for Need of a Culture Based On Transparency

press release

'2017 will constitute a year where trust, courage and determination will be required as the country is going through a new transition phase. To ensure the advancement and progress of our country, we have to improve the way our institutions operate and we must encourage the development of a culture based on transparency, competency, aptitude and good governance'.

This constitutes the gist of the message by the President of the Republic, Dr Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, in her 2016 Christmas message to the population on 25 December 2016.

The President also focused her message on the youth of Mauritius who represents the future but whom she also considers as an important component to make the Prime Minister's Vision 2030 a reality. Mauritian citizens have to understand that there are great efforts to make if the country is to stand up to the challenge of achieving that Vision, she pointed out. We have to mobilise all our resources, our talents, and have to involve our young people but also the diaspora in that endeavour, she said.

The President recalled that 2016 was a year full of challenges especially on the economic plane and several projects announced by Government have already been implemented with others starting shortly. She invited the Mauritian diaspora and those residing abroad to bring in their contribution for the socioeconomic progress of the country.

Speaking about Mauritius' future, the President dwelt on the African continent which, with its nearly 1.2 billion inhabitants, represents a commercially viable market for the country in the future. Certain African countries are already making enormous progress in terms of governance, women's representation and education with focus on science, technology and innovation, said Dr Gurib-Fakim.

Mauritius has to make the most out of its cultural, political and geographical proximity with Africa and also with Asia. We have to prepare our young talents so that Mauritius can act as interface with the African continent, she added.