26 December 2016

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Heroes Cup Champs Telkom Orange Eye Africa Title

By Ayumba Ayodi

There will be no resting for Telkom Orange and Sliders as they turn their focus to the Africa Club championships next month in Nairobi after a good run in the season-ending Heroes hockey tournament.

Telkom Orange, who had just won their 17th consecutive National league title, crushed Sliders 6-1 to lift the women's title in Heroes tournament at City Park Stadium on December 18.

Trustees from Ghana claimed the men's crown, beating former national champions Nairobi Simba Union 3-0 in the final. The tournament was sponsored by Filmline Ltd, an international film clearing company.

Telkom, who have won the continental title eight times, will be seeking their fifth consecutive victory at the Africa Club championships due January 7-15 while Sliders make a return after a 17-year absence.

Telkom and Sliders took a break from training on Saturday and resume on Tuesday.

"The Filmline tournament proved resourceful after we had taken a break after the league end," said Telkom coach Jos Openda, adding that his charges are ready to battle for their ninth cup success.

"It's unfortunate that Africa Club Championship comes in the first week of January and there is no holiday for us," Openda said. "We shall celebrate later after claiming our ninth cup success, God willing."

Sliders coach Felix Okoth said his team is rebuilding but the players are ready to make a comeback on the continental scene.

"The Heroes tournament enabled me to give my players new responsibilities which they took up well," said Okoth.

