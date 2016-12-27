Photo: The Citizen

The government has described illegal fishing as economic sabotage.

Dar es Salaam — The government is planning to amend laws governing the fisheries sector by changing some offences to economic sabotage, which attracts stiffer penalties.

The Minister of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, Dr Charles Tizeba, told The Citizen that current fisheries laws and regulations have loopholes that hamper effective prosecution of people caught practising illegal fishing.

The fisheries sector is managed mainly by two laws, namely the Fisheries Act, 2003 and the Deep Sea Fishing Authority, Act 2009.

Dr Tizeba said ministry officials were preparing amendments which were expected to be tabled in Parliament at its next sitting in February under a certificate of urgency.

The government's decision, he said, followed failure of the current penalties to curb illegal fishing, which is threatening the fishing industry in Tanzania.

"We have lost almost all cases of illegal fishing by using dynamite because of the definition of explosives and proof required... this is why we need to change the law," Dr Tizeba said.

He said 1.5 tonnes of fish killed with explosives were recently seized in Dar es Salaam, but the suspects managed to escape arrest.

"Even if these people are caught and charged, the penalty is either a six-months prison sentence or a fine of only Sh200,000. This paltry fine is akin to a government levy. Imposing such a fine on people who have illegally caught fish worth tens of millions of shillings is a joke."

Dr Tizeba said there was a need to make laws tougher by changing some offences to economic sabotage.

"If someone is aware that if they are arrested and charged they could be jailed for 15 years they will think twice before engaging in illegal fishing. Public sensitisation is also needed on the impact of illegal fishing."

Sections 43 and 44 of the Fisheries Act state that anyone convicted of using explosives to kill fish or destroy aquatic flora is liable to imprisonment of not less than five years and not more than ten years, while using poison could earn one a jail term of not less than seven years.

Dr Mathias Igulu, marine coordinator with the international conservation organisation WWF, said all kinds of illegal fishing were harmful to biodiversity.

He said the use of outlawed fishing nets, dynamite and poison destroy fish stocks and their habitats.

"Everyone has the responsibility to curb illegal fishing and this can be done by discouraging the demand side. Hotels, factories and individuals should stop buying fish suspected to have been killed with dynamite or poison," Dr Igulu said.