Somalia: Dozens Arrested in Bosaso for Army Prosecutor's Killing

The security forces of the northeastern semi-autonomous state of Puntland have arrested hundreds of people in connection with the murder of the region's military prosecutor.

The prosecutor of Puntland's military court Abdikarim Hassan Firdiye was killed in Bosasso on Sunday by two men armed with pistols who escaped on foot from the scene.

The security officers have launched an operation in parts of the city, and netted the suspects who are now held at a police custody in Bosasso for interrogation.

Al-Shabab has claimed the responsibility for the killing of the military prosecutor of Puntland, whose murder was the latest in string of assassinations in the coastal town in two weeks.