26 December 2016

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Dozens Arrested in Bosaso for Army Prosecutor's Killing

Tagged:

Related Topics

The security forces of the northeastern semi-autonomous state of Puntland have arrested hundreds of people in connection with the murder of the region's military prosecutor.

The prosecutor of Puntland's military court Abdikarim Hassan Firdiye was killed in Bosasso on Sunday by two men armed with pistols who escaped on foot from the scene.

The security officers have launched an operation in parts of the city, and netted the suspects who are now held at a police custody in Bosasso for interrogation.

Al-Shabab has claimed the responsibility for the killing of the military prosecutor of Puntland, whose murder was the latest in string of assassinations in the coastal town in two weeks.

Somalia

Kenya Faces Uncertainty After Political, Economic Twists in 2016

Kenya witnessed several twists in its foreign relations, from its strained relations with Somalia to plans to quit the… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.