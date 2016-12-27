Somalia: Sharif Hassan Continues Bid for President - Minister

A minister in Southwest has on Monday refuted reports my local media that the state's leader Sharif Hassan Sheikh Aden has suspended his bid for president of Somalia.

Speaking to Radio Shabelle, minister of commerce and industry for Southwest Abdullahi Sheikh Hassan said Sharif Hassan is remained his candidacy and will run for president.

"It is baseless and false information that Southwest state president has changed his mind and suspended his campaign for the presidential election," Hassan said during an interview.

The minister said Sharif Hassan Sheikh Aden is committed to compete for the country's top seat in the upcoming presidential elected scheduled in January, 2017.

There has been rumors that Ethiopian government has asked Southwest state leader Sharif Hassan to cancel his candidacy for president and stay his position as Southwest president.