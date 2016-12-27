26 December 2016

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Arrangements Underway for John Keen's Burial

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — A meeting to arrange the burial of the late veteran politician John Keen got underway Monday at his family home in Karen.

The family's spokesman Anthony Keen told Capital FM News that the family will hold a private meeting first before making it public.

"We are currently holding a meeting for arrangements. It is private but we will update you as time goes by," he said.

Keen, aged 90 passed away Sunday while undergoing treatment at the Aga Khan Hospital.

He once served as Secretary General of the Democratic Party.

President Uhuru Kenyatta was among leaders who mourned Keen, saying few Kenyans can claim a life of such courage, sacrifice, or achievement.

He said once independence was won, Keen represented Kajiado North in Parliament with distinction, and also served in Cabinet.

He said with his death, Kenya had lost a man who fought for our liberty, and a patriot who served Kenya selflessly.

Keen was recently in the news when the High Court rejected an attempt to subject him to a DNA test in a paternity case.

