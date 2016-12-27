South Africa: No White Pipe Christmas for Bust Drug Dealer

It will be no white pipe Christmas for an alleged drug dealer who was nabbed with 75 000 Mandrax tablets on Sunday.

Western Cape Hawks spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramovha said that the 45-year-old man was arrested while travelling on the N9, between Uniondale and Harold, and had been bound for George.

"The suspect, reportedly from Soweto in Gauteng, was swiftly intercepted after information came to light that he was en route, allegedly transporting drugs," he said.

"The search, with the help of a K9 narcotics dog, uncovered a false compartment containing about 75 000 units of Mandrax tablets valued at approximately R3.8m," Ramovha said.

Just over R11 000 in cash was also seized.

He said the man was due to appear in the George Magistrate's Court on Wednesday to face charges relating to drug dealing.

Meanwhile, arrests were imminent following the recovery of about 51 000 units of Mandrax valued at approximately R2.2m on December 23.

"Hawks members acted on information concerning a suspicious package at a local Courier company in Airport Industrial.

"The drugs were horded in three wooden boxes.

"It is within our mission and competence to continue unravelling high level criminal enterprises by focusing on disrupting the business side of the criminal system. Criminals, be warned! We have our thumb on the pulse," Ramovha added.

Source: News24