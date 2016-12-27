East Africa: EA Hopes for World Rally Championship Comeback

There are hopes for East Africa to regain a round of the World Rally Championship (WRC) in 2018 and the Kenyan round of 2017 African Rally Championship will determine if the region is matured for a very expensive world class event.

The President of the Automobile Association of Tanzania (AAT), Nizar Jivani said yesterday in reaction to the 2017 calendar of African Rally Championship that brought back Kenya into the continental rallying scene.

Jivani said he was delighted to see Kenya back in ARC as it will help the country's preparation to host again the world class event in future. "Though talks are at early stages, we hope East Africa to regain the WRC hosting opportunity.

It is still a highly challenging endeavour since you need powerful sponsorship to meet its costs. But I am sure we can do it collectively as East Africa to enable Kenya win the WRC round. He said once it comes back to Kenya, it will offer Tanzanian drivers an opportunity to compete in the event against the world class speedsters.

He said though rallying in East Africa has not escaped unscathed from the global financial constraints pressure on corporate and individual sponsors, he was still certain that collectively the problem can be tackled.

The FIA Africa Rally Championship released the official calendar for the 2017 season with several changes on the ARC championship. Next season's championship will see an additional round, with the ARC heading back to Kenya after two years.

The changes also greatly reflected on the rounds schedule with the Uganda Pearl of Africa Rally coming earlier in the year. The event will run in July. Zambia International Rally is now the final round in the championship while the Mountain Gorilla Rally in Rwanda plays the penultimate round of 2017 season.

The Rallye Bandama retained its position as the season opener while Sasol Rally was pushed to third after the return of Safari Rally.

ARC 2017 Calendar Feb 11-12 ARC 1: Rallye Bandana (Ivory Coast) March 18-19 ARC 2: Safari Rally (Kenya) Apr 29-30 ARC 3: Sasol Rally (RSA) July 1-2 ARC 4: Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally (Uganda) Aug 5-6 ARC 5: Rally of Tanzania (Tanzania) Sep 9-10 ARC 6: Rwanda Mountain Gorilla Rally (Rwanda) Oct 21-22 ARC 7: Zambia International Rally (Zambia).