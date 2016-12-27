Somalia: Policeman Kills Two Over Tax Payment in Mogadishu

At least two people were killed by a policeman over a tax at a market in Mogadishu's Wadajir district on Monday morning, according to eyewitnesses.

Reports said the policeman has opened fire at shop owners following a dispute over tax payments, killing two businessmen and wounding several others in the shooting spree.

Following the incident, Somali security forces have arrived at the scene and are reported to have apprehended the the policeman who shot dead the civilians, according to a witness.

Such civilian killing has been upsurge over the past few months, the the police forces forces trying to restore law and order in the conflict-ridden capital on the Indian ocean coast.