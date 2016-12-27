27 December 2016

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: FEMA Tasks Residents On Prompt Emergency Report

By Khadijat Abdullahi and Sandra C. Ogbudeke

The Director General of the Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Alhaji Abbas Idriss, has said the agency is prepared for any eventuality during the festive season but urged residents to always report every emergency situation.

Alhaji Idriss who was speaking during the investiture of the Acting Controller of the FCT Fire Service, Julius Opetunsin, said the recent promotion of 300 fire wardens by the FCTA showed the readiness of the administration to ensuring a safer society.

He said the FCT fire service was equipped to ensure that the society was safe and called for the support of the residents by promptly calling the FCT emergency numbers during fire outbreaks.

"We have to get prepared for the season. We are ready for any eventuality with the expansion in the service and the ongoing standard, we are ready to fight any fire," he said.

