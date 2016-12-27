Tanzania: China's Exim Bank Support Zanzibar to Continue

The Exim Bank of China has assured that it will continue supporting Zanzibar's development programmes aimed at boosting economy and bettering the lives of people in the Islands.

Mr Sun Ping- Vice President of the Bank gave the assurance in China when he met with Zanzibar's Vice President Ambassador Seif Ali Iddi who paid a visit to the Bank's office in China.

According to a press statement from Zanzibar's Vice President's Office, Mr Ping commended Zanzibar for its development programmes, and pledged to continue working with the Isles.

Exim Bank of China currently supports various programmes in Zanzibar including Airport expansion, and plans to fund the proposed new port at Mpigaduri- Maruhubi in the outskirts of Unguja.

Mr Ping said his Bank was committed to help transform Zanzibar by creating an enabling environment for speedy socio-economic development, and that the United Republic of Tanzania was among the priority countries in Africa.

Mr Iddi who finalised his official visit in China, in the company of his wife Ms Asha, and Minister of Finance Dr Khalid Salum Mohamed and deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Mr Mohamed Ahmada Salum, expressed that his government was happy to collaborate with the Bank in order to benefit from its support.

"The grant and loans from Exim- China has been crucial in our development strategies. We thank China, we thank Exim Bank," Mr Iddi said as he bid fare-well back home.

China Exim Bank supports Tanzania's big infrastructure projects through non-concessional loans. It supported construction of a 535-kilometer gas pipeline from Mtwara to Dar es Salaam with a 1.225 billion U.S.-dollar concessional loan.

The bank pledged to provide 7.6 billion US dollars loan for construction of a 2,200 kilometre standard gauge railway that will connect Tanzania with her landlocked neighbouring countries.

The bank has pledged to support the government realise the dream of transforming the nation to a semiindustrial economy by 2025 and raise employment in the industrial sector to 40 per cent.

The bank's Deputy Managing Director, Zhang Shuo, issued the pledge when she met the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East Africa Cooperation, Dr Aziz Mlima in Dar es Salaam recently.

In their meeting, Ms Zhang said China Exim bank was ready to support implementation of big strategic projects including construction of the Central Railway to the standard gauge level.

She said the bank had already approved funds for implementation of various development projects such as construction of Mpigaduri Port in Zanzibar and the Dar es Salaam - Arusha via Chalinze high voltage power transmission line.