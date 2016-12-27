Tanzania: 21km Race to Brighten 2017 Kili Marathon

The Kilimanjaro Marathon will once again rock Moshi municipality on February 26 next year with its 21km half marathon looking to be the most challenging event of the grand race.

Drawing more than 10,000 local and foreign runners who compete for speed and endurance supremacy, Kili Marathon is among the world class events recognized by the World's governing athletics body, (IAAF).

The Kilimanjaro Region, during the race becomes busier than usual with hundreds of thousands of spectators expected to turn out to support and cheer the runners, who during the race, get a clear view of Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest mountain in Africa.

Tigo, one of the event's associate sponsors, has confirmed to sponsor the 21km (half marathon), whose last event saw Tanzanian runners dominating it against great runners from other countries.

Tigo's Zonal Director (North) George Lugata said yesterday that the firm has decided to continue to support the race due to huge success and popularity it has attained since its inception in 2002. He said that they would offer attractive prizes from the winner to the tenth winners.

We have budgeted 11 m/- as the total cash prize from which the winners of both men and women categories will each pocket 2m/-," he said. He says that this will be their third year since they started being involved with Kilimanjaro Marathon, apart from their involvement in other races.

"We have made a good start and as years go by, we expect to improve the package to attract more runners," he added.

According to the director, more than 4000 runners took part in the previous edition, adding that they expect more runners to register for the forthcoming race. "We expect to register more because thousands of local and foreign runners have shown interest to participate," he further said.

"We want to see athletics make a big leap ahead by promoting our local runners and making them mature for international-level competition," he said and added that Kili Marathon has been proud to have produced the likes of Felix Simbu who emerged fifth in the Rio Olympic marathon held in Brazil this year.

Lugata further noted that athletes from Kenya were major dominants of the previous races of the 21km half Marathon, but in 2016 Tanzanian runners emerged winners in both men and women disciplines.

"We have always been thinking of offering attractive packages and prizes to encourage more runners, we call upon all runners to register for the Kilimanjaro Marathon and train intensively since the half marathon has always been highly competitive," he said.

He says since the race attracts local and international media attention, with recognition of Athletic Amateur International Federation (IAAF), they will be at a better place to sell their skills to earn invitation from other World's class events.

Other sponsors for the 2017 Kilimanjaro Marathon include, Kilimanjaro Premium Lager (main sponsors 42 KM GAPCO (10 Km disabled race), Grand Malt (5km Fun Run and the water table sponsors include KK Security, Kilimanjaro Water, CMC Automobiles, FNB, TPC Limited, Kibo Palace Hotels, RwandAir, Keys Hotel, AngloGold Ashanti and KNUF.