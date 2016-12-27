South Africa: Traffic Cop to Spend Christmas Behind Bars for R200 'Bribe'

A Gauteng traffic officer will spend Christmas behind bars after he was arrested for soliciting a R200 bribe, the Road Traffic Management Corporation said on Saturday.

Spokesperson Simon Zwane said the 33-year-old man, employed by Gauteng Provincial Government, was arrested by the National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit on the N12.

He and three other officers were conducting a speed operation on the highway.

"The officer allegedly stopped and solicited a R200 bribe from an undercover anti-corruption officer," Zwane confirmed.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Springs Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

"The Road Traffic Management Corporation has declared war on corruption in the traffic law enforcement fraternity. Corruption is one of the contributing factors behind incompetent driving and a culture of lawlessness on South African roads," Zwane said.

Source: News24