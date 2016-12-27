Tanzania: Fish Fillet Processing Hit Hard By Illegal Fishing

Mwanza — Fish fillet processing has declined by seven per cent in the period ended June this year due to illegal fishing in Lake Victoria.

The Bank of Tanzania (BoT) Manager, Mwanza Branch, Mr James Machemba said at the weekend that production of fish fillets declined to 23,488.4 tones from 25, 371.2 tones of the corresponding period last year.

Mr Machemba was referring to the state of economic growth and the production of fish products in the Lake zone regions.

The decline of fish fillets has affected the processing industries and exports. "This situation has resulted in the amount of fish fillet exports to decline by 23.6 per cent to 12,763 tonnes in 2015/16 from 13, 632.2 in 2014/15," he said.

On the other hand, the mining, industry, trade and financial sectors have contributed to the economic growth of Mwanza and surrounding regions by contributing 25.7 percent into the national economy over the previous year.

He said the inflation rate in the lake zone increased up to 8.4 percent in the period under review from 4.5 percent on the same period in 2015. "The increase in inflation was mainly due to increase in staple foods prices such as maize, rice, potatoes and beans", he said.

He said the inflation rate in Mwanza region was 11.7 percent, and said Shinyanga region has the highest rate of inflation (11.8 percent) while Mara and Kagera regions have low rate of inflation of 1.3 to 3.6 per cent. In the case of commercial products, said the purchase of those products declined by 18.8 percent up to 197,222 tones from 242, 783 tonnes in the 2014/15 season.

"The decline in business sales was due to a shortages of agricultural inputs, low price of cotton crop, poor handling of the crop and sale of production by smuggling to neighbouring countries, especially coffee crop", he said.

In the case of cotton, he said the purchase of the cotton in the 2015/16 season declined to 129,535 tones from 181,808 tones purchased during the 2014/15 season. Last month, the Vice- President, Samia Suluhu ordered the Mwanza regional authorities to strengthen security patrols against illegal fishing in Lake Victoria.

"Illegal fishing has hugely contributed to depletion of fish in the lake," said Suluhu on the second day of her oneweek official visit to the Lake Zone regions. The Vice-President said in a statement issued by her office that people found using illegal fishing gear should be prosecuted in courts of law.

"If they continue using illegal fishing gear, including poison, all fish will be depleted within no time," Suluhu said when addressing public rallies in Misungwi district. She said illegal fishing, especially of Nile perch, was not only depleting the lake of fish but it was also destroying breeding grounds for the fish and denying fish processing plants of raw materials.

A 2012 study by Smart- Fish said the decline of Nile perch stocks suggest that fisheries departments in all the three countries of Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda sharing Lake Victoria were allowing illegal unreported and unregulated fishing to continue thriving unabated.

The study found that the total biomass of Nile perch decreased from 1.4 million tonnes (92 per cent of total biomass in Lake Victoria) in 1999 to its lowest recorded estimate of 298, 394 tonnes in 2008 (14.9 per cent of total biomass). As of 2010, the Nile perch biomass was estimated at 18 percent of total