Nigeria: Troops Intercept Youths With Ammunition in Southern Kaduna

Kaduna — Troops of 1 Mechanized Division of the Nigerian Army have intercepted two men carrying live ammunition in Kagoma Chiefdom in Southern Kaduna, the General Officer Commanding the Division, Major General Adeniyi Oyebade has disclosed.

Following this development, the GOC who was in the area to have talks with elders and youths of Kagoma Chiefdom directed immediate deployment of troops to Ninte, a Southern Kaduna community where the renewed attacks in the region took its root.

The GOC explained that the middle aged men were driving in a maroon colored Volkswagen vehicle through the front of the Sarkin Kagoma's palace when they were nabbed by the troops.

He said, "The troops became suspicious when they tried to stop the men and they objected. The troops then approached them, only to discover there were rounds of ammunition in the vehicle. They have been arrested and taken to the military camp in Kafanchan."

The Pop Gwong of Kagoma Chiefdom, Paul Zakka Gyon who was also at the meeting, said the recent attacks had connection to the inability of the natives displaced from Ninte to return home.

He appealed that troops be deployed to restore confidence and for the displaced natives to return home and stabilize the community before security agents were withdrawn.

Our correspondent gathered that there were allegations that Fulani herders had taken over Ninte village and had been grazing their cattle on the natives' farms since after the first attack in June 2016.

Daily Trust gathered that it was against this backdround that General Oyebade directed the Commander in charge of troops in the area, Lt. Colonel Bello, to deploy troops to Ninte within 24 hours.

While assuring that the troops were on ground to restore peace to the area without taking sides, the GOC appealed to both the Fulani communities and locals not to cause a religious crisis, which he said was capable of consuming everyone.

He warned the youths in particularly not to allow anyone, especially politicians, to use them to achieve their political agenda by causing crisis.