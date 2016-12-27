26 December 2016

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Nairobi Water Supply to Be Rationed From January to April

Tagged:

Related Topics

Nairobi — Water supply to Nairobi will be rationed from January 1, 2017 until mid April.

The Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company says it has become necessary to reduce supply by 16 percent due to low rainfall.

"The long rains stopped in the first week of May 2016 as opposed to mid June. This means the recharge of the rivers has been poor and currently the flows are below normal affecting the recharge of the Ndakaini dam which is currently about 48 percent full," the firm said in a statement.

As a result, supply to the capital city will be reduced from 550,000 cubic meters per day to 462,000 cubic meters.

"This will enable the company to ration the available water in the reservoirs in order to sustain water supply to the city until mid-April 2017 when the long rains are expected."

Kenya

Pipeline Company Leaks U.S.$10 Million in Procurement Scams

The Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) is on the spot over decisions made by its board and senior management that have… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.