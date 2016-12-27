Kenya: Nairobi Water Supply to Be Rationed From January to April

Nairobi — Water supply to Nairobi will be rationed from January 1, 2017 until mid April.

The Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company says it has become necessary to reduce supply by 16 percent due to low rainfall.

"The long rains stopped in the first week of May 2016 as opposed to mid June. This means the recharge of the rivers has been poor and currently the flows are below normal affecting the recharge of the Ndakaini dam which is currently about 48 percent full," the firm said in a statement.

As a result, supply to the capital city will be reduced from 550,000 cubic meters per day to 462,000 cubic meters.

"This will enable the company to ration the available water in the reservoirs in order to sustain water supply to the city until mid-April 2017 when the long rains are expected."