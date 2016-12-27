Tanzania: Over 100 Arrested in Campaign Against Illegal Fishing

Mwanza — Over 100 people have been arrested from eight districts of Mwanza Region over charges of illegal fishing between January and September, this year.

That was said here over the weekend by Acting Officer in Charge in the Patrol Unit, Mwanza Region, Mr Juma Makongoro when he outlined the strategies taken by the regional management to control illegal fishing and develop fishery resources to boost productivity in the sector.

He said the suspects were arrested after the region conducted patrols through the Mwanza Zone's Centre of Human Resources Management, Mwanza City and Ilemela Municipal Councils in collaboration with the police and the Beach Management Units (BMU).

He mentioned the illegal gears which were confiscated in the patrols as 680 drag nets measuring 122,922 metres, 4, 850,357 necklace, 61 sardine nets, 9,214 young Nile perch nets and 88 canoes.

He asked people living around Lake Victoria to support efforts against illegal fishing in their areas, saying the fishing sector accounts for about seven percent of the region's output and 1.4 percent to national GDP.

"According to the 2012 Population and Housing Census, Lake Victoria had 103,125 fishermen, with 45,616 of them dealing with fishing related activities in Mwanza region," he said