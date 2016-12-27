27 December 2016

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Okoh Tasks Christians On Love, Others At Christmas

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nkechi Onyedika-Ugoeze

Abuja — The Primate All Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Most Revd Nicholas Okoh, has enjoined Christians to embrace love, unity and good neighborliness.

He told newsmen yesterday in Abuja that Christmas was significant as it brought hope to mankind after the ugly incident at the Garden of Eden.

"God came down at Christmas to bring back that relationship. I think at Christmas, the relationship between God and man normalises. It restored friendship, fellowship, oneness and man was re-admitted into God's paradise. So, Christmas is very significant for us Christians."

Okoh, who stressed the need for good neighborliness, observed that God's reconciliation with mankind has made it more imperative for faithful to forgive one another.

"Who is your neighbor in this case? Your neighbour is anyone by your side. It is not necessarily somebody from your tribe or village. It is actually a message that should bring everybody together at the national level. I think we have more to gain if we allow such a principle to guide us, because discrimination will do us no good.

"Discrimination in anyway will not do us any good. Whether at the religious, political or any level, it will do us no good," the cleric advised.

Nigeria

Two Suspected Female Bombers Die in

Two suspected female suicide bombers on a mission to kill as many people as possible in Borno State yesterday failed to… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.