Nigeria: Senator Gives Scholarship to 363 Students in Taraba

Jalingo — The senator representing Taraba South Senatorial District, Emmanuel Bwacha, has offered scholarship to 363 students studying in tertiary institutions.

The senator gave N25,000 as scholarship to each of the students from his district.

He said, while presenting the scholarship at a ceremony in Wukari at the weekend, that he introduced the scheme four years ago to encourage students in his senatorial zone to obtain high educational qualification.

Senator Bwacha explained that he gave N30,000 to each of the beneficiaries of the scheme last year and urged the youths in the area to pay greater attention to studies.

He said education was the bedrock for development and pledged his continued support and encouragement to youths in the area to seek knowledge.

He added that students who secured admission from tertiary institutions but could not afford to pay their registration fees would also be assisted.

Senator Bwacha also said he was able to secure intervention for the newly established Federal University in Wukari in the areas of infrastructural development.

He, however, called on politicians and wealthy individuals in his constituency to give financial assistance to children from poor families to enable them obtain higher education qualification.

In his address at the ceremony, the chief of Ibbi, Alhaji Abubakar Bawuro, who spoke on behalf of the traditional rulers in the area, commended the senator for the gesture and urged others to emulate him.