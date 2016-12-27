South Africa: Two Dead in Parys Christmas Crash

25 December 2016

Two Dead in Parys Christmas Crash

Two people, including a seven-year-old child, died in a head-on collision on the R59 approximately 10 kilometres outside Parys in the Free State on Christmas morning.

ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said medics had rushed to the scene in the early hours of the morning.

"At approximately 04:00 this morning, ER24 and other services arrived on the scene where they found the wreckages of the two vehicles scattered across the road.

"Seven people, including four children, were found with various injuries on the scene. An adult was found with fatal injuries and declared dead. One of the children was in a critical condition. Sadly, the seven-year-old succumbed to his injuries at hospital," he said.

Vermaak said that some of the occupants had to be freed by the local fire department before they could be transported to Parys Provincial Hospital.

"The exact cause for the collision is not yet known. Local authorities attended the scene."

