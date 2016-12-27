Tanzania: Inspiring Tales of People Committed to Healthy Lifestyle

opinion

Dar es Salaam — It's Boxing Day today and we are nearing the end of the year. Have you been trying to lead a healthy lifestyle during the year 2016 and probably didn't reach your targets? And, are you giving up?

For Mr Maggid Mjengwa, 50, the road to a healthy lifestyle is simple only if a person sets basic and practical targets.

For the past 26 years, Mjengwa has refrained from taking tea with sugar. "I have become used to the sugar-less tea," he says. He also makes every endeavor to do physical exercises daily.

At 50, Mjengwa could pass for a man less than his age. "I feel young and I have worked for it," he says as he speaks to Your Health during a recent event to launch a national physical fitness campaign in Dar es Salaam. He was among the people whose inspirational tales on healthy living characterized the event aimed at curbing the increasing trend of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) in Tanzania.

"If I were not keen on what I eat, and didn't engage in physical fitness, I believe I would be feeling older and probably weaker," he adds.

He now weighs 65.5kilograms, with a height of 72centimetres and according to Dr Digna Narcis, an expert on NCDs, it means that Mr Mjengwa's weight falls in the optimal levels.

His weight and height means that he has a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 22.8. A BMI of less than 18.5 means one if underweight and that above 25 means a person is overweight, says Dr Narcis.

His healthy living journey started way back in the 1990s, when he was aged 24. He says it took him a few months to realize that he was becoming fit and a year later, his body became accustomed to exercises.

As part of his new resolutions for the coming year, he wants to maintain his BMI within normal ranges; and he believes he can attain that in the most economical way.

"You see," he says, "Fitness exercise and staying healthy doesn't necessarily mean that a person should join expensive gyms in town and use too much money to plan diet," he says and adds, " Simple exercises such as evening walks do count too. I do jogging for at least 1 hour per day."

However, fitness exercises have to go a long with a well programmed diet plan, he says as he tells Your Health why he has abstained from consuming sugary foods over the years.

"When I go out with friends I just order a bottle of drinking water. I feel healthy when I drink water. I have never tasted alcohol in my life," he says as he decries indulgence in fizzy--sugary soft drinks.

"A single bottle of soda contains a large amount of sugar," he explains. " Consider an empty tea cup half-filled with sugar. That's the amount of sugar almost contained in the 350 millimeter bottle of soda," he points out.

"I usually buy some fruits from the market and I make some juice without adding sugar, yet it tastes good. We can avoid the NCDs by abstaining from junks, sugar and chemicals contained in packaged products such as juice and soda" he says.

But that's not enough of what I do, he says. Mr Mjengwa rides a bicycle on a 3kilometre-road to reach his office every day. It takes him around 6 minutes and at times; when he takes a walk, it would take between 16-20 minutes.

The father of four children now lives in Iringa Region. The land is hilly with steep slopes in most of the areas and this favors him to enjoy the bicycle ride on the hillside, he says.

His spirit for fitness saw him participate in the latest national fitness campaign in Dar es Salaam. Two weeks ago, Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan woke up in the wee hours to lead Dar residents during the physical fitness drive that commenced at 6:30 a.m and ended at 10:30a.m, that Saturday.

Inspired by the theme: Afya yako Mtaji Wako, loosely translated as "Your health is your Wealth" the VP teamed up with officials from the government, dressed in sports gear at the event that aimed at encouraging Tanzanians to cultivate the habit of doing regular physical exercises in order to boost their health.

Scientists have published various studies proving it scientifically how physical exercise--whether strong or light, can "fight off" cancer, one of the most serious NCDs in Tanzania. But they were initially carried out in animals.

So far, researchers from the Swedish Cancer Society and the Swedish Research Council have gone further to carry out similar experiments in young men and came up with a similar conclusion.

In their study, published in the Plos One Journal three years ago, titled, "Effect of Acute Exercise on Prostate Cancer Cell Growth," proved how blood samples drawn from individuals who had undergone physical exercises for about 60 minutes "fought off" prostate cancer cells in the laboratory.

In their recommendation, they encouraged simple exercises in the efforts to tame prostate cancer, saying, "... despite the fear of possible detrimental effects of acute exercise serum on tumor cell growth, we show that even the short-term effects seem to add to the overall beneficial influence of exercise on neoplasia."

During the recent physical exercises event, Tanzanian's second President Alli Hassan Mwinyi, now aged 90, became an inspiration to thousands of youth who attended.

Mr Mwinyi told a gathering that he was still looking physically fit compared to most of his age-mates because of his commitment to a healthy lifestyle and engaging in fitness exercises.

He was among the participants in the national physical fitness campaign organized by the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children which took place on Saturday last week at Leaders Club.

At the event, when Health Minister Ummy Mwalimu ushered in the 90-year old former head of state to speak to the public, the audience went dead-silent; all eyes were glued on how he would stand up and step to the podium.

"He stood up just like any other energetic man. He appeared very stable as he left his seat. I couldn't believe it was a 90-year old standing up," says Mr Hamis Mkenda, a resident of Kinondoni who was among thousands of others who attended the event.

"It was too sunny that day. I was forced to use my handkerchief to wipe out sweat but Mzee Mwinyi could withstand the situation, unlike many of us who were at Leaders Club," says Mr Mkenda.

While on stage, the public learnt what the day always looks like in the life of Mzee Mwinyi. He said, he usually spends 90 minutes on doing physical exercises each day by making 5-kilomtre walk.

Together with taking a diet that doesn't put him at risk of NCDs, such as junk foods, too much red meat and unhealthy fatty food, Mzee Mwinyi said that exercises have helped to keep him as energetic as ever.

"Look at me," he began. "May be I appear very old, but I can still stand firmly, talk and see properly. I don't need glasses when reading," he narrated.

"There is no other secret behind achieving this old age while still active, healthy and energetic. I have always been exercising and it has paid off. I will surely continue doing so," he said.

Cases of NCDs have been on the rise worldwide over the last two decades, the data from the World Health Organisation(WHO) points to a gloomy trend going forward, unless strong national responses are put in place.

WHO says NCDs are responsible for at least 38 million deaths globally each year. The lack of physical exercise, tobacco smoking, excessive consumption of alcohol and unhealthy diets are among the high risk factors of NCDs in Tanzania and elsewhere across the globe.

Dr Sajjad Fazel, a clinical pharmacist and one of the committee members in the recent campaign against NCDs, says the government had embarked on a step-wise programme to prevent instead of waiting to cure the NCDs.

"This recent campaign has just started with exercises but it will proceed to educating the public on good nutritional practices, avoiding smocking and harmful use of alcohol. This will help in addressing all the risk factors of NCDs," he told Your Health in an interview. Already, the Health Minister, Ms Mwalimu has announced plans to commit 10 percent of healthcare budget to the prevention of NCDs in the coming fiscal year.

NCDs, such as Cardio-vascular Diseases, Cancer and Diabetes are expensive to treat. In Tanzania, researchers are yet to carry out studies showing the economic benefits of preventing the diseases through physical exercises but in western countries where NCDs were known to cause a huge economic impact, such as United States, studies have been done.

Staying fit not only adds years to your life, but also plenty of dollars to your wallet, says a new study published three months ago in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

The researchers did a survey of some 26,000 Americans over the age of 18. After accounting for people who were unable to exercise regularly, pregnant, or underweight, they found a consistent pattern in terms of costs for medical bills. According to the findings, people who said they met the recommended criteria for moderate to vigorous exercise on a weekly basis on average paid less in medical expenses annually than those who didn't.

The largest savings could be seen with people who had a history of cardiovascular disease -- they paid around USD2,500 less in medical costs compared to their counterparts who worked out less.