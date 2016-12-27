Tanzania: Toto Coach Blames Players

The Assistant coach of the Mwanza based Toto African; Tim Jost said he was not impressed with the barren draw against Mbeya city in the Premier League match held at Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya over the weekend.

Speaking to 'The Daily news' over the phone from Mbeya, Jost said his team played well and they managed to dominate both halves, but still couldn't help their team to end victorious.

He said they committed minor errors which he said caused the team to draw in a match they were supposed to win. Elaborating, the German tactician said his team played well but failed to use properly a number of golden chances they created "Mbeya City are very good but we managed to control them, they rarely attacked us.

He named his key striker Waziri Junior as the one who had many scoring opportunities, most of them with only the goalkeeper to beat, but he failed to convert the chances into goals," said the coach.

Jost said the team has now been engaged in a serious training ahead of their next Sunday match against Stand United at CCM Kirumba Stadium. The coach said the focus of training has been on the team's striking formation because he believes the best defense is created by the best attacking.

After a draw with Mbeya city, Toto African have advanced to the 15th place with 13 points from 17 games. They have won three matches and lost nine while they have managed to draw in four games.

The Mbeya City assistant coach Mohamed Kijuso said his team played well but poor finishing let them down. The former Simba player, Kijuso said his team will rectify the scoring weakness and hopefully the arrival of strikers Mrisho Ngassa and Zahoro Pazzi will help sharpen their forward line. Mbeya city are placed eighth with 21 points from 17 outings.