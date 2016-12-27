25 December 2016

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Bredasdorp Wildfire Prompts Evacuation

Two guesthouses in Bredasdorp have been evacuated as an out-of-control fire rages in the region.

Reinard Geldenhuys, Fire and Disaster Management head in the Overberg District Municipality, said that the wildfire had started on the eastern side of the town on Friday.

"Currently the fire is out of control and is threatening farm land and farm structures on the eastern edge of Bredasdorp. We have multiple fire units and landowners who are on the scene attempting to bring it under control," he said on Sunday.

Geldenhuys said that several people had been treated for smoke inhalation but no one had been seriously injured.

"We have evacuated two guesthouses in the area but that was precautionary," he added.

This is a developing story.

Source: News24

South Africa

