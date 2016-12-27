25 December 2016

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Sanco Calls for Harsher Penalties for Reckless Drivers

The South African National Civic Organisation on Sunday called for clamping down on reckless and negligent driving following an accident that claimed the lives on Sunday.

This is after twelve people were killed in a collusion between a bus and a taxi on a N1, outside Worsester in the Western cape on Saturday.

ER24 paramedic spokesperson Werner Vermaak said shortly after 5am on Saturday paramedics from ER24, Metro Emergency Services and other local services arrived on scene where they found majority of the occupants trapped inside of the mangled taxi.

Twelve people, including a little girl and a boy, were found with fatal injuries.

Several patients that were in critical condition were rushed to Worcester Provincial Hospital, where another patient succumbed to their death.

Vermaak said the driver of the bus was found with serious injuries

SANCO national spokesperson Jabu Mahlangu said many innocent lives are prematurely lost on public roads due to irresponsible driver behaviour.

"Speed law enforcement must be intensified to deal harshly with speedsters that are robbing of precious lives of breadwinners and their loved ones," he said.

