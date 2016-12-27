Tanzania: Dodoma Residents Warned Against Cholera, Spendthrift

Dodoma residents have been asked to celebrate the year-end holidays, Christmas and New Year, cautiously to avoid further spread of cholera epidemic, which has already been reported.

They should as well avoid excessive spending in unnecessary consumptions and instead save for future as the weather for the region is not promising bright future. The remarks were said by the Parish Priest of Parish of in Dodoma Archdiocese, Fr Gaitano Mwaiswenya during the Christmas mass yesterday.

Fr Mwaiswenya noted that Dodoma Region is now at the risk of cholera epidemic, warning all Christians and other people to take precautions of the deadly infection while celebrating the day. Victims of the disease from Mpwapwa District and other areas of Dodoma have been admitted at Dodoma Referral Hospital.

Fr Mwaiswenya also reminded people to observe all health measures like washing hands with soaps before eating and warned all citizens to adhere to directives by medics and health officers to fight the disease. He warned Dodoma citizens against unnecessarily spending this season, advising them to save for future use.

The priest said many people spend substantial amount of money during this period unnecessarily, "But, for this year, please take precautions and minimise spending."

He directed the followers to adopt low profile, livings as Jesus Christ who was born at poor premises by that time to symbolise that he came for the poor.