South Africa: Christmas Kitten Surprise for Bluff Family

Police Search and Rescue technicians had their hands full with a Christmas baby of a different sort - saving a newborn kitten from the roof of a Durban home on Sunday.

Members of the unit received the distress call shortly after midnight from a house on the Bluff.

It is understood that a mystery cat had given birth to a single kitten on the roof of a flat on Oceandale Road. The kitten was then trapped and could not get down and its faint cries were heard by the homeowner.

Officers arrived and braved the height to climb onto the roof and rescue the kitten.

The tiny bundle of fur was handed over to the home owners who were not expecting to own a cat on Christmas morning.

Source: News24