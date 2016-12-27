Tanzania: Trials, Tribulations of Free Education

Photo: Mohamed Mambo/Daily News

President John Magufuli shares a light moment with three Bunge Primary School pupils (file photo).

analysis

Dar es Salaam — The government started implementing the free education policy this year responding to President John Magufuli's campaign promise.

One of the most cheered statements during his campaign was when he assured voters that once elected, his government would make sure every child from Standard One to Form Four would not pay a single shilling for education in a bid to motivate parents to enrol their children in school.

Over the years, the school dropout rate has been alarmingly high for numerous reasons including school contributions parents found difficult to pay.

Before the implementation of the policy, ordinary level secondary school students were paying Sh20,000 a year for day scholars and Sh70,000 for boarders.

There were hardly any fees for primary pupils but numerous contributions were expected to be paid on a monthly basis. When schools opened in January this year the government scrapped the contributions in primary schools and fees for ordinary level secondary students.

The government set aside Sh131.4 billion for free education, whereby Sh18.77 billion was to be disbursed monthly.

From the funds, the government promised to pay Sh20,000 and Sh70,000 per year in school fees for day and boarding secondary school students respectively, and capitation of Sh10,000 for each primary pupil each year and Sh25,000 for every secondary school student. In addition Sh1,500 is for meals for those in boarding schools.

President Magufuli warned schools heads that no parent should be asked for contributions of any kind as the government is able to cater for all costs.

Almost a year has gone and the ambitious policy according to some education experts was faced with a number of hurdles risking the quality of education.

As the free education was rolled out Tanzanians were overly optimistic of its success.

In a poll conducted by Twaweza across mainland Tanzania between December 2015 and January this year nine out of 10 Tanzanians (90 per cent) were confident that the free education policy would be implemented.

The survey also revealed that three out four (75 per cent) believed the free education policy was going to improve the quality of education.

However, 15 per cent believed the policy would not improve the quality of education as a result of the surge in enrolment, which they fear would stretch available resources.

Dubbed the 'New Dawn? Citizen's Views on New Developments in Education,' the report was based on data collected from 1,894 respondents.

Despite the optimism on free education, citizens were divided on the quality of primary education over the last 10 years.

Forty nine per cent of the respondents thought that the quality had improved, while 36 per cent thought it had deteriorated. Fourteen per cent felt there was no change.

As soon as enrolment started schools started overflowing with students. Reports show that more than 1.3 million pupils were enrolled for Standard One alone.

The majority of schools in country received high number of pupils overwhelming the capacity of available infrastructure.

Reports from all over the country indicated that schools ended up enrolling more pupils than they could efficiently handle.

Majimatitu Primary School in Dar es Salaam, for example, enrolled 1,022 pupils for Standard One alone compared to its capacity of 945 pupils.

In other schools pupils increased from 45 on average in a classroom to over 130 pushing some to have the pupils study under trees.

The increased pupils enrolment in primary schools sparked a new crisis of a shortage of desks that called for a national wide campaign for contributions from various stakeholders to solve the problem. The result was that more desks were made than the available number classrooms to accommodate them and in some schools the desks had to be kept outside school buildings.

The challenges was however observed by Dr Magufuli who assured Tanzanians that his government was mot going to shy from them.. He also promised to double the budget allocated for the implementation of the policy next year.

"I would like to tell you this fact that anything good comes with challenges, we are facing many challenges in offering free education," said Dr Magufuli.

Following these challenges President Magufuli took a number of cost cutting measures including mobilising his cabinet ministers as well as wananchi to voluntarily contribute to build more classrooms and make more desks.

Education experts worried that the policy that had already sparked off a number of challenges would further affect the quality of education provided in schools.

They claimed that the educational facilities available before the policy was introduced were hardly enough to support the existing number of students

The shortage of teachers has for long time been impacting on the quality of education provided. In the year 2016, despite the increased enrolment of Standard One pupils' the government did not employ more teachers.

Some of the experts questioned the government's capability to allocate 20 per cent of the national budget towards the education sector as recommended by the Incheon Declaration of 2015 of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco).

The declaration requires member countries to allocate at least 20 per cent of their budgets to education to address issues of accessibility, high quality, equity, inclusion, gender and lifelong learning, Tanzania has however remained at 17.3 per cent of the national budget.

Experts have however pointed out that there are still a number indirect costs and contributions that does not free education from being free.