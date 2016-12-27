Tanzania: Simba Face Tough Title Race

Pace setters Simba took a giant step in the title race after a weekend of mixed results among big guns, but should be wary of a tough run compared to rivals, Young Africans as the battle for Premier League title heats up.

With closest challengers Young Africans and outsiders Azam FC each dropping two crucial points, Simba seized the moment to surge four points clear on top of the table on Saturday.

Muzamiru Yassin's strike just before the break ensured the Reds took full advantage of the previous day's slip-up by archrivals Yanga, who played out a 1-1 draw with African Lyon at the same venue. The results left Joseph Omog's men in the driving seat with 41 points from 17 games, while defending champions Yanga, have 37 from 17 outings.

Azam, meanwhile, moved to fourth place with 27 points after being held to 1-1 draw by Majimaji. It is too early to predict the winner of this year's Premier League title with remaining 13 games to play, nonetheless Simba would be pleased to hold their destiny in their own hands so far.

However, a tough run awaits the Reds, with the outcome of the next four rounds set to draw their fate as well as that of their sole challengers Young Africans. Both Simba and Yanga have winnable fixtures, in what will be the final round of games before New Year, with holders Yanga taking on Ndanda FC at the Uhuru Stadium on Wednesday, before Simba face Ruvu Shooting at the same venue the following day.

The league will break to pave way for the Mapinduzi Cup to be held in Zanzibar from January 1 to 13, next year.

Then Simba's title credentials will be sternly tested with a run of tough games, including an away fixture against Mtibwa Sugar on match-day 18, followed up by a crunch duel against Azam FC. Omog's charges will travel to Ruvuma to entertain Majimaji on February 4 before engaging arch-rivals Young Africans on match-day 22nd.

Yanga, on the other hand, have somewhat kind fixtures during that period, taking on Majimaji (away), Mwadui (home), Stand United (home) and Ruvu Shooting before the derby game.

The match-day 17 outcomes were the most definite sign Simba will be favourite to lift the trophy this season as they bid to end a four-year barren spell, a period which saw Yanga and Azam dominated the race for the coveted silverware.

Thus, there is a change of status quo, with Azam apparently throwing in the towel. Despite massive investment in their squad, the City Tycoons look certainly out of the race.

It is now a two-horse affair between Simba and Yanga. Simba assistant coach Jackson Mayanja lavished praise on his players' resilient performance, saying the win affirmed their title credentials.

"Congratulations to the players, it was not easy, they fought hard for the three points. We've players with the champions' character," said Mayanja, who hailed their opponents JKT Ruvu for giving his team a good ride.

"JKT Ruvu played a very good game, an open game; they were not defensive this time, they came out and made it a fantastic game," he said.

Simba supporters are understandably more optimistic this season since their team has demonstrated a sort strength and character they was lacking when they went four seasons without a league title.

But there is still a long way to go and they cannot afford any slip-up.