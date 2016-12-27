25 December 2016

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Motorist Critical After Car Lands in River

A motorist is in a critical condition after a vehicle landed in a river in the Free State on Saturday night.

Netcare911 spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said the vehicle veered off the R34 toward Welkom at about 19:00.

"Reports from the scene indicate that the man lost control of his vehicle before it overturned," Mathe said.

Various emergency services assisted at the scene, where they found police divers searching for possible passengers that may have drowned.

"The driver of the vehicle was thrown out of the vehicle before the vehicle landed in the river. He was stabilised on scene and thereafter transported to a nearby hospital for further medical care," Mathe said.

Police are investigating.

Source: News24

South Africa

