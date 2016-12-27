24 December 2016

Zimbabwe: Mugabe's Minister, 70, Weds 23-Year-Old Lover

A video clip showing a Zimbabwean minister, 70, dancing after he married his 23-year-old lover has gone viral on social media.

According to New Zimbabwe, the Matebeleland North Provincial Governor Cain Mathema wedded his youthful wife Bathabetsoe Nare at a colourful wedding in Bulawayo.

Nare, a former Midlands State University student graduated in November this year.

Mathema could be seen in the video dancing in a jovial mood with his wife.

Mathema reportedly left his first wife for a house helper, whom he married customarily in 2009. The maid was only 20-years-old at the time. He later left her for Nare after her met her while she was on attachment at a government complex in Bulawayo in 2014.

Mathema joins a list of President Robert Mugabe's top officials who left their wives to wed youthful women, the report said.

Mugabe himself married a then youthful Grace Mugabe in 1996. The age difference between the Mugabes is 42 years.

Meanwhile, several people have taken to social media to react to the minister's wedding.

