The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda Archbishop Stanley Ntagali (file photo).

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda Rev Stanley Ntagali has urged people to not only look at Christmas as the birth of Jesus Christ but also use it for reconciliation.

Delivering his Christmas Sermon to the congregation at All Saints Cathedral Nakasero on Sunday, Ntagali said the birth of Jesus Christ and Christmas season should bring about reconciliation between families that are faced with domestic problems so that values of marriage are restored.

"Most families are faced with enemies, families have lost values; domestic violence, child sacrifice, drunkenness, poverty, peer pressure and other evils target the family directly," Ntagali said adding that focus should be put on protecting and guiding families in the country at large.

It's on note that he officially launched the year 2017 as the year of the family which will aim at restoring the lost family values.

"In August at our provincial Assembly help at Uganda Christian University (UCU) we declared to have 2017 as the year of the family and I am glad the president also made the same declaration for the entire country," Ntagali added.

The Archbishop also called upon politicians to use the Christmas season to reconcile with each other so that they can live in harmony despite their differences in ideology.

Addressing issues of Kasese, Archbishop Ntagali tipped government to use the festive season to dialogue with the people of Kasese if ever lasting peace is to be registered in the Rwenzori region.

He said Uganda and the world at large has been marred with conflict, wars and massive killings and thus a call for peace to prevail in the coming year.

"Government should work hard to ensure that killings in the country are stopped by ensuring that the presence of guns and other disastrous equipment's that caused numerous deaths in Kasese and the country reduce," Archbishop Ntagali said summoning for peace, protection and promotion of human rights for the people in Kasese, Northern Uganda and South Sudan.

Land grabbing

The Archbishop also condemned land grabbing which has become a problem in the country.

He expressed gratitude for the newly instituted commission of inquiry to probe land matters in the country saying it will help the poor and vulnerable people who have been robbed of their land regain it.

"People with money have continuously robbed land of the poor using modern gadgets, they use their money to go Entebbe surveyors to change people land titles and evict them from their land," He said.

The church of Uganda has been battling with locals over land at Ntawo, Mukono District that is being developed by UCU on their behalf.

In August this year, the archbishop and 38 bishops of the Church of Uganda were attacked by an angry mob who wanted to set ablaze the bus they had travelled in when they went to tour the church land at Ntawo.

Last Friday, the Minister of lands and urban development, Ms Betty Amongi announced the new land commission to make inquiries into land matters.

Composed of six other members, the inquiry will start its work on January 10, 2017 and it will Investigate and inquire into the law, process and procedure by which land is administered and registered in Uganda.