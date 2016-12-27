26 December 2016

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Four Children Dead, Parents Admitted After Eating Poisoned Food On Christmas

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Yahudu Kitunzi

Mbale — Four children from the same family have died in Mbale District and their parents still admitted after eating food suspected to have been laced with poison on Christmas day.

The Mbale District Police Commander, Mr Peter Mugabi confirmed the incident and identified the deceased as Faith Nakayenze,8, Loyce Namono,5, Esther Nashale,2 and one only identified as Mutinye, 6 months.

The deceased are children of Mr Moses wanyimbe, 28 and Ms Amina Nambuya, 25, residents of Mukaaga village, Bugema A parish in Bukasakya Sub County in Mbale District.

They reportedly ate the food laced with poison for their supper on Sunday.

"It's very sad that we have lost four children due to poison. And their parents are also admitted at Mt. Elgon Hospital in Mbale in critical condition," said DPC Mugabi.

He said the children died on the Christmas day shortly after being admitted to Mbale Regional Hospital.

Mr Mugabi told Daily Monitor that the members reportedly developed stomach upsets and started vomiting shortly after eating supper. He added that all signs pointed to food poisoning.

According to Mr Mugabi, postmortem report also indicated that the children died of poison.

He however said no one had been arrested so far but investigations are underway.

Uganda

Reviewing Lumumba's Two Years As Ruling Party Secretary General

On the morning of October 9, 2003, then State minister for Health Mike Mukula walked down the steps of the government… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.