Uganda: Four Children Dead, Parents Admitted After Eating Poisoned Food On Christmas

Mbale — Four children from the same family have died in Mbale District and their parents still admitted after eating food suspected to have been laced with poison on Christmas day.

The Mbale District Police Commander, Mr Peter Mugabi confirmed the incident and identified the deceased as Faith Nakayenze,8, Loyce Namono,5, Esther Nashale,2 and one only identified as Mutinye, 6 months.

The deceased are children of Mr Moses wanyimbe, 28 and Ms Amina Nambuya, 25, residents of Mukaaga village, Bugema A parish in Bukasakya Sub County in Mbale District.

They reportedly ate the food laced with poison for their supper on Sunday.

"It's very sad that we have lost four children due to poison. And their parents are also admitted at Mt. Elgon Hospital in Mbale in critical condition," said DPC Mugabi.

He said the children died on the Christmas day shortly after being admitted to Mbale Regional Hospital.

Mr Mugabi told Daily Monitor that the members reportedly developed stomach upsets and started vomiting shortly after eating supper. He added that all signs pointed to food poisoning.

According to Mr Mugabi, postmortem report also indicated that the children died of poison.

He however said no one had been arrested so far but investigations are underway.