South Africa: Fire Death of Boishaai Rugby Captain a Big Loss - Coach

The loss of the team captain at famous rugby school Paarl Boys High, more commonly known as Boishaai, is a great loss, his coach said on Saturday.

Jannie Fourie, 14, died after he fell from a bakkie while he and several farmers were trying to extinguish a veld fire in Caledon, Western Cape on Friday.

"The school is very sad, because to lose such a quality gentleman is a great loss. He was indeed a gentleman at all times," his coach Frans Cloete told News24.

Cloete said Fourie was an exceptional rugby player and leader.

He played number eight for the under-14 rugby side.

"He always placed everyone and everything else above himself. He led through his rugby."

Fourie was also the Boland Craven Week captain in 2015.

Cloete said Fourie had made a huge impact on his teammates and that the school would always remember him.

"For any mother to lose their child at such a young age is irreplaceable."

