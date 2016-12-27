24 December 2016

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Fire Death of Boishaai Rugby Captain a Big Loss - Coach

Tagged:

Related Topics

The loss of the team captain at famous rugby school Paarl Boys High, more commonly known as Boishaai, is a great loss, his coach said on Saturday.

Jannie Fourie, 14, died after he fell from a bakkie while he and several farmers were trying to extinguish a veld fire in Caledon, Western Cape on Friday.

"The school is very sad, because to lose such a quality gentleman is a great loss. He was indeed a gentleman at all times," his coach Frans Cloete told News24.

Cloete said Fourie was an exceptional rugby player and leader.

He played number eight for the under-14 rugby side.

"He always placed everyone and everything else above himself. He led through his rugby."

Fourie was also the Boland Craven Week captain in 2015.

Cloete said Fourie had made a huge impact on his teammates and that the school would always remember him.

"For any mother to lose their child at such a young age is irreplaceable."

Source: News24

South Africa

'A Little Irrelevant Man' - Mugabe's Party Brushes Off Malema Attack

Officials from Zimbabwe's ruling party have downplayed Julius Malema's "Grandpa it's enough" criticism of longtime… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2016 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.