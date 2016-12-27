South Africa: Five in Court for Alleged Fraud Syndicate

Five people who have allegedly targeted and withdrew cash from bank accounts of recipients of provident and pension fund pay-outs have appeared in the George Magistrate's Court, the Hawks said on Friday.

Martinus Christoffel Nagel, 64, Sontaga David Sathekge ,62, Clement Khutso Ngwatwane ,40, Lucky Masekela Magoro, 30, and Retiwe Queen Xorile, 28, appeared in court on Friday, spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramovha said in a statement.

Ramovha said the group committed the acts while pretending to be legitimate account holders through forged documents. The group which came from Gauteng, landed at the George Airport on November 1.

He added that the group perpetrated a series of illegal bank transactions in the subsequent days around Knysna and Mossel Bay culminating in a failed bid by Nagel to withdraw over R380 000 at a local Standard Bank Branch in George.

"The bank alerted authorities of suspicious activities after Nagel unsuccessfully tried to transact on an unauthorised account, this drew the attention of the elite unit prompting an immediate response. Members observed his movements and arrested him outside the bank," Ramovha said.

He said preliminary investigations linked Nigel to a vehicle with an unknown occupant that was earlier seen at the parking lot.

"It turned out to be a hired vehicle. Members followed-up with the rental company and immediately tracked it to Humansdorp in the Eastern Cape where it was cornered by local police resulting in the arrest of the suspects."

About R300 000 in cash, which included American dollars was seized.

The matter has been postponed to January 10 2017 for further investigations.

Source: News24