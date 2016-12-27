24 December 2016

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Two Children Among 13 Killed in Western Cape Crash

Thirteen people, including two children, were killed after a bus and a taxi collided on the N1 a few kilometres outside of Worcester, Western Cape on Saturday morning, paramedics said.

ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said at around 05:00 on Saturday morning paramedics from ER24, Metro Emergency Services and other local services arrived on the scene where they found the majority of the occupants trapped inside the mangled taxi.

Thirteen people, including a little girl and a boy, were killed.

Vermaak said a third child, believed to be between four and seven-years-old, and an adult were rushed to Worcester Provincial Hospital. They were in a critical condition.

The adult patient succumbed to his injuries upon arrival at hospital.

"The driver of the bus was found with serious injuries. He was trapped in the vehicle and Metro Rescue Services had to use specialised equipment to free him from the wreckage," Vermaak said.

Various people were found standing around on scene with minor injuries. They indicated that they were occupants from the bus, he said.

Local authorities attended the scene and will be investigating the exact cause of the incident.

