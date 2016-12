Gauteng police have recovered several firearms, drugs, duplicated firearm licences and made two arrests during a roadblock operation on the N1 and N3 on Friday evening.

Captain Kay Makhubela said on Saturday police recovered four unlicensed firearms and one toy gun from a taxi.

They had also confiscated a 10kg bag of copper, homemade knife, and 400g of CAT (methcathinone).

Makhubela said two people had been arrested in possession of dagga.

