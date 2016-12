A truck driver has died and two other people sustained minor injuries when a truck transporting wood overturned on the R101 in Hammanskraal, Pretoria, paramedics said on Saturday.

Netcare911 spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said upon arrival, paramedics found the truck driver trapped underneath the truck.

He died on the scene.

Two other people were found to have sustained minor injuries and they were transported to hospital.

The incident took place on Friday evening at 20:45.

Source: News24