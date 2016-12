Three people, including a pregnant woman, were killed when a truck overturned on the N12, 20km outside Potchefstroom, North West on Saturday, paramedics said.

ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said paramedics found two people and the pregnant woman underneath the truck.

Nine others were treated on the scene and transported to Potchefstroom Provincial Hospital.

Local authorities attended the scene and will investigate.

