Rwanda: Local Association Lights Up Christmas for HIV Positive Children, Widows

By Diane Mushimiyimana

Dozens of HIV positive children, widows and kids orphaned by AIDS, were hosted to a Christmas party by a local non-government organisation APECOS.

Every year the association rallies the public to show care toward this group of disadvantaged Rwandans.

Kevin Iratuzi, 9, said they were grateful for this Christmas party that enabled them to meet and have some fun.

Josee Bukuru, an HIV positive widow said that they were thankful for the association that has also supported them with starting up small businesses.

"I used to live off casual labour, working on people's farms. Bringing food on table everyday was hard," said the mother of five.

She recalled that in 2004 the association took over education of one of her children.

Later it introduced a new programme for parents in 2006 and they gave me a loan of Rwf300,000 to start food vending. I used the loan well and paid it back," Bukuru added.

Her life is no longer the same, she is able to pay school fees for her other children and feed them well.

In 2013, she bought a plot of land, and with the help of the association and local authorities she was able to put up a residential house.

Daniel, Mugisha Muhimuzi, APECOS president said that the celebration is a way of showing their care to the group despite their health status.

"Wishing you a Merry Christmas and happy New Year... We challenge you to start the new-year with renewed hope in your businesses and health."

The association APECOS was started in 2004. It has since supported 624 people, including children and widows.

