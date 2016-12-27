26 December 2016

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Mt. Gorilla Rally - Penultimate Round on 2017 ARC Season

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jejje Muhinde

The Federation International Africa Rally Championship (FIA-ARC) has released the official schedule for the 2017 season.

However, the new schedule comes with a few changes in the ARC calendar where next season's championship will have an additional round, with ARC heading back to Kenya after a two-year absence.

Among the other changes will see the Rwanda Mountain Rally moved as the penultimate round and will be the held on September 9-10. Initially, Rwanda's most prestigious motorsport event has been staged in August and has always been the fourth event on the seven-round calendar.

The changes will also see the Uganda Pearl of Africa Rally coming earlier in July. However, the Rallye Bandama retained its position as the season opener while South African Sasol Rally is pushed to third after the return of the Kenya Safari Rally, in the second place.

The 2016 season came to a climax on December 2, with Kenya's Don Smith his navigator Bob Kaugi being crowned the 2016 FIA-Africa champions in a ceremony held at Imperial Hofburg Palace in Vienna, Austria.

2017 ARC calendar:

Feb. 11-12: Rallye Bandana (Ivory Coast)

March 18-19: Safari Rally (Kenya)

Apr. 29-30: Sasol Rally (South Africa)

July 1-2: Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally (Uganda)

Aug 5-6: Rally of Tanzania (Tanzania)

Sep 9-10: Rwanda Mt. Gorilla Rally (Rwanda)

Oct 21-22: Zambia International Rally (Zambia)

Rwanda

Past Lessons Should Keep You Focused, Kagame Tells Troops

President and Commander in Chief of Armed Forces Paul Kagame has called on members of Rwanda Defence and security forces… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.