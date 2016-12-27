Mauritius: Lord Phillips of Worth Matravers to Chair Integrity Reporting Board

press release

The Integrity Reporting Board was constituted last week, with Lord Phillips of Worth Matravers as Chairperson.

The other members are Dr Satyabhooshan Gupt Domah, former Puisne Judge, and Mr Jugdish Dev Phokeer, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Financial Services, Good Governance and Institutional Reforms. The Board has been constituted following the coming into force early this year of the Good Governance and Integrity Reporting Act 2015.

The functions of the Integrity Reporting Board are to determine whether an application for an Unexplained Wealth Order shall be made; what further action, if any, shall be taken in respect of the report; and whether any person deserves a reward and the quantum thereof.

The Board shall, in case of concurrent jurisdiction with an enforcement authority, prevail in relation to any action relating to the confiscation of property and may request from an enforcement authority any information it considers relevant for the purposes of discharging its duties under this Act. It may also call from any person for the communication or production of any relevant record, document or article.

Where an enforcement authority has already instituted any proceedings in connection with the confiscation of property, the Board may, after consultation with the enforcement authority, request the enforcement authority to stay action as well as direct the Integrity Reporting Services Agency to institute action for the confiscation of property pursuant to this Act.

In addition, where suspected unexplained wealth is the subject of concurrent or conflicting complaints to an enforcement authority, the Board may, after consultation with the enforcement authority, direct the Agency to initiate action on the complaint to the exclusion of other bodies. Besides, where the Board determines that the report submitted by the Agency discloses reliable evidence of underlying criminal activity, it shall refer the matter to the relevant enforcement authority.