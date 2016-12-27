24 December 2016

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Angry Mob Beats Up Bogus JMPD Officer After Hillbrow Robbery Bid

A bogus Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) official has been severely assaulted by an enraged mob in Hillbrow, central Johannesburg, police said on Saturday.

Captain Kay Makhubela said the 43-year-old man was apprehended by community members and badly beaten up after he attempted to rob a shop owner while wearing a fake JMPD uniform.

The incident happened at the intersection of Claim and Pretoria Street on Friday.

Makhubela said the man was arrested and charged with attempted murder and impersonating a police official.

Police also recovered a firearm.

Source: News24

South Africa

