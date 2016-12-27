Somalia: Allied Forces Raid Shabaab Base Near Kismayo Town

Jubbaland state forces backed by Kenyan military have launched a joint offensive on Al Shabaab base near Kismayo city, about 500Km south of Somali capital, Mogadishu. Sources in Kismayo city told Radio Shabelle that Jubbaland troops, along with KDF - Kenyan defense forces attacked a camp belonging to Al Shabaab militants in Abdalla Birole area.
The coalition forces are reported to have suffered casualties in the attack, with reports that two KDF battle-wagons were burnt down during the clashes between the two sides. The area has been the scene of battle between Jubbaland forces, backed by armed pastrolists and Al shabaab after the militants seized hundreds of camels from nomads.