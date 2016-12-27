Rwandair, Airbus Foundation Donate Christmas Presents to Disabled Youth

RwandAir in conjunction with Airbus Foundation and Aviation Sans Frontières last week donated an assortment of goods to children and youth with intellectual and physical disabilities.

The donation, estimated at $50,000 (about Rwf40.5m) included clothes, toys and medical supplies.

It also included equipment such as wheelchairs and walking canes for women, men and children.

The items were handed to "Izere Mubyeyi" a Kigali based NGO which supports intellectually and physically disabled children and youth.

RwandAir officials said this was part of their social responsibility strategy, where the airline continues to participate in economic, social and environmental development initiatives in the various markets it serves.

"As the national carrier of Rwanda, we are not only focusing on our growth but also contributing more to our community. This partnership has helped us bring joy and love in the hearts of Rwandan children and their families during this festive season," said John Mirenge, RwandAir chief executive Officer.

Mirenge also offered the centre Rwf2million towards completion of their building in Karama cell of Kanombe sector.

Founded in 2004 by parents of vulnerable children, Izere Mubyeyi sensitises the community on the rights of children and youth with intellectual disabilities, including contributing to their education, and physical and psychological recovery.

The centre hosts 122 children between the ages of 1 and 27years.

"We are extremely grateful to RwandAir and partners for this noble initiative in offering support to children and youth with intellectual and physical disabilities. May God bless you abundantly," said Agnes Mukashyaka, the Coordinator of Izere Mubyeyi.

The executive secretary of Kanombe sector, Marie Rose Nirere pledged to do more to see that the Centre gets access to clean water among other urgent needs.

Valentine Nyiramana, a mother of two born with physical disabilities said the gesture brought joy to her family as she acknowledged that there are generous people out there who believe their children are still worth something.