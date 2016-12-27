South Africa: This Is Not the Time for Revisionist Logic

analysis

South Africa cannot simply be reduced to the fable of a Rainbow Nation. We must confront the flaws if we are ever to deal with this system of racism.

South Africa has a violent, bitter and terrible history of racial discrimination, a cruel and inhumane classification system and a system of prejudice, hatred and abuse that started long before the rise of the apartheid regime. When I, and others, speak out against the racist encounters that far too many must still endure it is not because I, or we, hate white people. No, it is because we are outraged that there is an underlying system that has allowed and cultivated a structural racism to exist in our South African society.

This conversation is naturally uncomfortable - it tends to frustrate far too many who then take to social media in their outrage or pen missive e-mails in the hope that they can save you from talking about racism. I guess if we pretend it doesn't exist then it will just disappear. I suppose this is a sensible ploy if you are deranged. The efforts by these folk are not designed to save us from the oppression, hatred, prejudice and racism...